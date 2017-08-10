Executive Order No. 38 issued on August 7, 2017 revokes EO No 183, which created the NIR.

EO 38 said there is a need to ensure priority government programs and projects are sufficiently funded.

"The establishment of regional offices of departments and agencies in the NIR requires substantial appropriation to be fully operational, thus competing with government priority programs and projects for funding," the EO read.

With the abolition of the NIR, the provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental shall revert to Region VI and Region VII, respectively, it added.

All existing personnel of the NIR Regional Offices shall return to their previous units of deployment or shall be reassigned to other offices within their respective departments or agencies.

"The winding up of the operations of the NIR Ros, as well as the final disposition (e.g. transfer or abolition) of their functions, positions, personnel, assets and liabilities, shall be done immediately and completed not later than sixty days from the effectivity of this Order," the EO said.

Duterte directed the Department of Interior and Local Government to supervise the reversion of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental to their previous regions.

The Order shall take effect upon publication in a newspaper of general circulation. Celerina Monte/DMS