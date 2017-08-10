One soldier was killed while another was wounded in a shooting incident in Leyte last Tuesday.

In a spot report from the Eastern Visayas Regional Police Office the fatality was identified as Private First Class Alvie Felix, 29, assigned at Alpha Company 78th IB of Philippine Army based at Brgy Tiunaguban, Carigara.

Based on initial investigation the victim was sitting near a coconut tree at the vicinity of Brgy. Candigahub, Carigara, Leyte when unidentified person shot him from behind around 3:40 pm.

“One of his companions Private First Class John Carlo Setarios was also hit on his left arm and according to some eyewitnesses Setarios was able to retaliate but was not able to hit the enemy,” the report said.

“The victims were brought to Rural Health Unit of Carigara, Leyte but Alvie Felix was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician while Setarios was brought to Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center (EVRMC) Tacloban City for medical treatment,” it added.

Authorities recovered two pieces of empty shells of caliber .9mm and three empty shells of caliber .45 at the crime scene during the investigation. Robina Asido/DMS