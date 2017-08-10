The families of government forces killed because of the battle in Marawi City will receive one million each as a philanthropist donated at least 98 million pesos, a military spokesman said Wednesday.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs chief, said five million peso of the donations were turned over by AFP Chief of Staff Gen, Eduardo Ano to five recipients in a ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo.

“From the P98 million donation, five donees received a-million-peso check each during a ceremonial turnover presided by the AFP Chief of Staff General Eduardo A?o,” he said.

“A week earlier, on 02 August 2017, Gen A?o handed over the same amount of check each to the families of three fallen heroes in Marawi during his visit to the Headquarters, 4th Infantry Division at Camp Evangelista in Cagayan De Oro City,” he added.

Arevalo said the “remaining P90million will be turned over to the major services for distribution to other beneficiaries.”

“The lone philanthropist donor, who wished to remain anonymous despite the large amount of financial aid, pledged and actually donated P1-million each to the kin of our brave soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice fighting to wrest Marawi City from terrorists’ control,” he said.

“What is immensely admirable with this anonymous donor, apart from his or her selflessness in giving away such an enormous sum of money, is the express continuing commitment to provide a-million-peso each to the family of soldiers who may be KIA, God forbid, in the continuing crisis in Marawi,” he added.

Arevalo said the donation was deposited in the account name AFP Marawi Casualty in Landbank of the Philippines.

“The account was opened in June for those who have expressed desire to help the families of soldiers who died in battle,” he said.

According to Arevalo, the number of soldiers killed in Marawi reached 122 from 98 when the businessman made the pledge. Robina Asido/DMS