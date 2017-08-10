President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday he is ready to give P2 million each for information about henchmen who allegedly helped the Parojinog family kill civilians and who are buried at the back of a barangay hall in Ozamiz City.

"P2 million per head. Dead or alive. Better dead because I have to pay for the funeral parlor. That is an added expense. I’d rather buy rice for the people", Duterte said in the 116th anniversary of PNP service in Camp Crame.

He said policemen involved in the killing of many civilians buried in a cemetery at the back of a barangay hall in Ozamiz are shortlisted.

Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr. and 15 others were killed in a police raid on July 30.

Ozamiz City Police Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido confirmed in a press conference in Camp Crame there are policemen involved in the activities of the Parojinog clan.

"There were a lot of policemen murdered by Mayor Parojinog, including the killers of those policemen with him", Duterte said.

He said Parojinog killed six policemen operating against illegal drugs where only the team leader is still alive.

Duterte said he will go to Ozamiz City but he did not say when.

"I will be visiting Ozamiz. I will not tell you when. But I will warn the policemen there", he said.

"Those who are with Parojinog and his cohorts who are members of the PNP and who were responsible for the deaths of the six soldiers before, you will have your comeuppance", he added. Alanna Ambi/DMS