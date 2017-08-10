President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday he will resign if his son, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, will be proven to be involved in corruption.

In a speech before businessmen in Mandaluyong City, Duterte said his son was being dragged in the alleged corruption in the Bureau of Customs, which is now the subject of separate investigations by the Senate and the House of Representatives.

"Corruption was really one I do not like," he said, noting that his son was being dragged into the issue at the BOC.

"I told you before and I’m telling you now again, whoever among my children would be involved in corruption, I will immediately resign. That, you have my word," he said.

That's why I said any official who entertains with the intervention of any of my sons and daughter that is enough for me. I will fire you and I will press charges against you and my relative wherever he is and you will have the luxury of seeing me go down," Duterte said, reiterating he did not need the job of being the president.

"I have enough,” he stressed. The younger Duterte has denied the allegation.

Aside from the war on drugs, uterte also promised to be tough on corruption. Celerina Monte/DMS