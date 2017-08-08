The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) cancelled deployment of additional troops in Marawi City, a military spokesman said Monday.

“That was supposed to be last week or two weeks ago, the scheduled deployment of a battalion there in Marawi but the Chief of Staff decided not to continue with the plan. After all, there are sufficient number of battalions operating in the area against the Daesh inspired Maute group,” said Col Edgard Arevalo, AFP public affairs chief in a briefing.

Arevalo said Army units were prepared for the deployment when General Eduardo Ano, AFP Chief of Staff, decided not to send more troops.

“A battalion commander felt a little bit disappointed because they were all yearning to go to Marawi and participate in the operation but the Chief of Staff decided not to continue sending another battalion there,” Arevalo added.

The military announced that areas still affected by the armed conflict within the city of Marawi had decrease to two barangays.

The number of government fatalities has reached 122 while the enemy killed stands at 528 as of last Sunday. Robina Asido/DMS