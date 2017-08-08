Two soldiers were killed while seven wounded in a 30-minute encounter with alleged New People’s Army members which used landmines in Sorsogon on Monday morning.

Capt. Randy Llunar, public affairs officer of the Army’s 9th Infantry Division, said based on initial report the troops of 31st Infantry Battalion were conducting combat operation when they encountered an undetermined number of rebels in the vicinity of Brgy. Casili, Gubat, Sorsogon around 5:30 am.

“31st IB was conducting combat operations in Gubat against the NPA that were monitored planning to launch tactical offensive against government troops and soft targets in Sorsogon,” he said.

Llunar withheld the names of the casualties until they next of kin has been notified..

“According to Lt Col Randy Espino, battalion commander of 31IB, the loss of two gallant men will serve as inspiration for the troops to continue their mandate of serving the people and securing the Province of Sorsogon against terrorist organizations,” Llunar said. Robina Asido/DMS