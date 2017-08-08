Commission on Elections chairman Andres Bautista said he is ready to quit from his post after a news report said his wife disclosed alleged hidden wealth of nearly one billion pesos.

In a press conference Monday, Bautista said:” I told the President that I do not intend to cling to the position. If I think I am already being a liability to the institution, I have no problem resigning.".

"He (Duterte) replied: I am not asking you to resign. That is really your call," Bautista added.

Bautista said he is willing to face any investigation or even impeachment.

"We welcome any investigation. We are open to them," said Bautista. "We are ready to face anything and everything."

This was in response to the order of Justice Secretary Vitallano Aguirre for the NBI to probe allegations of unexplained wealth versus Bautista.

Senator Tito Sotto has filed a resolution calling for the Blue Ribbon committee to investigate allegations against Bautista.

A newspaper reported Bautista's wife, Patricia, came out in public and claimed he has an unexplained wealth amounting to nearly P1 billion, including several bank accounts, properties, and other assets not declared in his Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Networth (SALN).

He denied this, claiming she looking to extort money from him.

"I am the victim here. A victim of betrayal. I feel like I was raped right in my very own home," he said.

"This is a clear case of extortion and blackmail being done to me," Bautista added.

Bautista said he did not receive any amount from Smartmatic and such claims are likely part of the effort to fabricate evidence

He said his assets are in his SALN and that nothing is undeclared.

"We can go asset by asset... those declared in my SALN is my entire asset," said Bautista.

Based on his latest SALN, Bautista has a total asset of P176.3 million. DMS