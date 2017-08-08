Japan underscored on Monday the importance of abiding the United Nations Arbitral Tribunal's award to the Philippines regarding its territorial disputes with China.

In a press conference at the International Media Center in Pasay City, Japan Foreign Minister Taro Kono said that "rule of law is at stake" and the ruling of the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration will be the basis of the future similar petitions that could be brought up in an international court.

In a joint statement earlier in the day, Japan, the United States, and Australia urged both China and the Philippines to abide by the 2016 arbitral award.

Kono clarified that when they issued the statement, it did not mean that the Philippines was violating the ruling.

"It is not that we are saying that the Philippines is not abiding the arbitral award," he said.

But he said the ruling would be the "foundation" for future cases.

Like the Philippines and other ASEAN countries, Japan has territorial disputes with China in the East China Sea.

At the same time, Kono said during his meetings with other foreign ministers, he underscored the need to fully implement the UN Security Council Resolutions, including the recent one, against North Korea for its ballistic missile launches.

He said there is a need to "further exert pressure to Pyongyang." Celerina Monte/DMS

Japan cites importance of abiding tribunal's award on South China Sea

Japan underscored on Monday the importance of abiding the United Nations Arbitral Tribunal's award to the Philippines regarding its territorial disputes with China.

In a press conference at the International Media Center in Pasay City, Japan Foreign Minister Taro Kono said "rule of law is at stake" and the ruling of the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration will be the basis of future similar petitions that could be brought up in an international court.

In a joint statement earlier in the day, Japan, the United States, and Australia urged both China and the Philippines to abide by the 2016 arbitral award.

Kono clarified that when they issued the statement, it did not mean the Philippines was violating the ruling.

"It is not that we are saying that the Philippines is not abiding the arbitral award," he said.

But Kono said the ruling would be the "foundation" for future cases.

Japan has territorial disputes with China in the East China Sea.

Kono said during his meetings with other foreign ministers, he underscored the need to fully implement the UN Security Council Resolutions, including the recent one, against North Korea for its ballistic missile launches.

He said there is a need to "further exert pressure to Pyongyang." Celerina Monte/DMS