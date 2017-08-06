The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) will investigate an incident where a Cebu Pacific plane’s front gear overshot the runway, forcing officials to temporarily close the Mactan International Airport on Friday night.

"We have been coordinating with airport authorities since the incident occurred last night. We are also coordinating and cooperating with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines for an investigation regarding the incident, as we take the safety of our passengers very seriously," Cebu Pacific said in an advisory issued on Saturday morning.

In a radio interview, Eric Apolonio, CAAP spokesman, said: "Other airlines and CAAP will help to determine what really happens in the situation weather it is really an accident or pilot error it will be determine in the next coming days."

"In few more days we will know the result whether there is a violation of the flight crew of the flight," he added.

In a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, Apolonio said the closure of runway in Mactan International Airport was lifted around 11 pm Friday.

Mactan airport officials closed a runway after the front landing gear of a Cebu Pacific Flight 5J570 overshot the runway while taxiing before takeoff.

Cebu Pacific said affected passengers were transported to Manila on Saturday morning through another aircraft.

"Passengers of Cebu Pacific flights affected by last night’s incident at the Mactan Cebu International Airport involving Flight 5J570 have safely returned to Manila as of 5:30 am today," it said.

"All 435 passengers were accommodated on five succeeding Cebu Pacific flights; and an additional flight mounted which carried the remaining passengers," it stated.

"All passengers of all affected flights were provided with meals, refreshments and travel vouchers," it added. Robina Asido/DMS