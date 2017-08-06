The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is verifying a news report about an alleged regrouping of terrorist group members in a municipality in Lanao del Sur.

"This is still raw information. There is no confirmation," said Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman,. in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun on Saturday.

"Yes," he added when asked if the military are taking steps to verify the information.

Padilla give his response after a TV network reported on Saturday dozens of Maute / ISIS members were regrouping in Piagapo, Lanao del Sur amid a continuing battle against the terrorist group in Marawi City.

Padilla also confirmed the areas affected by the rebellion in Marawi City is confined in only two barangays.

"Less than one square kilometer," Padilla said, referring to the area that still has to be cleared by the government forces.

"The estimate of our ground commander is more or less 40 to 60," he added, referring to the number of terrorists remaining in Marawi.

Padilla said as of August 3, the number of fatalities in the government side has reached 119, while 522 terrorist members were killed as fighting has lasted for more than two months. Robina Asido/DMS