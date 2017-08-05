President Rodrigo Duterte visited Marawi City on Friday for the second time to boost the morale of the government troops pursuing the Islamic State-inspired Maute Terror Group.

Duterte talked with the soldiers of the Joint Special Operation Task Force Trident in Camp Kilala.

“I have to be here because I want all of you to know that…I love you. I hope you will be able to clean up Marawi City and get rid of the terrorists,” a Malacanang statement, quoting Duterte in his speech.

Duterte said he is hoping the government will not lose more troops because of the ongoing battle.

The statement said Duterte again criticized former President Benigno Aquino III who earlier questioned the effectiveness of his war on drugs.

Duterte admitted that he felt insulted with Aquino's comment.

“Noynoy said…he was asked about the drug operation and he said nothing happened and it's already one year… I answered back, you are stupid. It's painful...many of my soldiers have been killed, police were wounded...that's insulting," he said.

He added as far as the issue on illegal drugs is concerned, he is "very sensitive" because of the increasing number of government forces who have been killed.

"So if you are careless to say that nothing happened, I'd really get angry," Duterte said.

His second visit to Marawi, just like the first, was unannounced. Officials only confirmed the visit when Duterte left the area.

The Palace said Duterte reiterated his pledge of putting up a trust fund for the children of soldiers and police.

“'The promise to you is I will establish a trust fund of 50 billion (pesos) when I go out of the presidency, that 50 billion will be dedicated solely to the education of your children,” he said, adding that he signed the law on free tertiary education in state universities and colleges.

During his visit, the Palace said Duterte inspected the improvised medical station for the soldiers.

Duterte was accompanied by National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Armed Forces Chief General Eduardo A?o, and Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go. Celerina Monte/DMS