The chairman of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said he was shocked to learn the number of Uber and Grab vehicles plying the roads of National Capital Region (NCR) have reached 118,398 cars.

At the House committee on transportation hearing on several bills to regulate the transportation network vehicle services , LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra III said the figures given by Uber Philippines and Grab Philippines were not disclosed to them.

"During the July hearing, they have about 28,000 more or less each. And today, they're saying twice or more than twice as many. That's why we say we are shocked. These are the data we've been trying to get since last year, because we need to understand precisely the issue of accountability," said Delgra.

Uber Philippines government relations and public policy head Yves Gonzalez said during the hearing they have 66,000 cars.

But Gonzales admitted only 2,500 have provisional authority from the LTFRB and there are 1,000 pending applications for extension.

Grab Philippines chief Brian Cu said they have 52,398 Grab cars in Metro Manila. Cu admitted only 3,000 to 4000 have provisional authority from LTFRB.

LTFRB gave five days to Uber to explain why they should be allowed to continue their accreditation. .

"The language of the order is very clear. We need to put a stop on the false expectations of the public that they can get themselves accredited, and worse get their account activated so they can run on the road", said Delgra, who came late for the LTFRB hearing as he appeared in the House of the Representatives.

LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada said they have three activated vehicles in Uber system a week after July 26 through the partners.uber.com website.

Joseph Castillo, the lawyer of Uber, asked the LTFRB for the name of account to check.

He said " we understand that even July 26 there is no stoppage in accepting application".

Castillo said Uber has continued accrediting new application but "there is no activation after July 19".

LTFRB said the show cause order was clear accreditation of new vehicles will not be allowed.

He said Uber has more than 66,000 vehicles which is far from the 28,000 number of vehicles they stated in the show cause hearing on July 11.

Castillo said the 28,000 vehicles are for the last three months.

LTFRB has created a technical working group to find "ideal equilibrium for supply and demand" before September, Lizada said.

"We hope that Uber will be patient enough to wait, be compliance that's all we're asking", she said. DMS/Alanna Ambi