Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Eduardo called Jose Maria Sison, the founding chairman of the Communist Party of the Philippines, a liar.

“That is expected. Mr. Sison and other top leaders of the CPP-NPA will deny taking lion-share of the extortion money they exact from plantation owners, contractors, and business persons,” Ano said in a statement Wednesday..

“He (Sison) will definitely disavow that because he is a liar. A master deceiver; a criminal,” he said.

“What will be surprising is if he admits to rake enormous sums of money where there can be no money or paper trails that may directly or indirectly implicate Mr. Sison and his cohorts,” he added.

Ano made his statement, after Sison denied he is benefiting from there revolutionary taxes that were collected by the New People’s Army (NPA).

“All the taxes collected by the revolutionary movement remains in the Philippines for the benefit of the Filipino people and revolutionary forces. I do not have to get money from the revolutionary government,” Sison said in his website last July 29.

“I rely on a Dutch charitable foundation for my medical expenses and I receive help from relatives and personal friends whenever necessary,” he added.

Ano also noted “the local New People’s Army (who were) tasked to do the collection of “revolutionary tax” that resents that iniquitous sharing is likely to deny that Mr. Sison and other CPP-NPA honchos derive monetary benefits.”

“They all are guilty of extortion, grave coercion, destructive arsons, and kidnapping,” he said.

Ano also criticized Sison by emphasizing his involvement on the bombing of Plaza Miranda in 1971.

“Only someone with such a vicious mind can hatch and execute a plan like the bombing of Plaza Miranda that caused the death and wounding of several innocent people,” he said.

“The AFP maintains that the group of Mr. Sison has traded ideology for money; principles for perks; cause for benefits,” said Ano.

“Their group has become a big burden to business and employment opportunities for the people. They should stop their false pretenses of being pro-people and pro-progress. Because they are in fact the anti-thesis to peace and development for the people,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS