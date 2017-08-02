A Mexican Navy vessel is set to arrive in Manila on Friday for a five-day goodwill visit in the country.

In a press release Tuesday, the Mexican embassy said ARM Cuauht?moc is set to arrive at Pier 15 in South Harbor on Friday.

“May this historical visit attest the renewed long-standing ties that join Mexico and the Philippines together, not only as partners but as sister nations,” it said.

The vessel will be open to the public. It will stay in the country until Tuesday next week.

“We invite you to discover the hospitality and the love for the maritime traditions that is reflected in the perfection of its decks, bulkheads, maneuvers and rigging,” the embassy said.

“The Embassy of Mexico is very proud to contribute to the successful visit of the Vessel Cuauht?moc in conjunction with the Philippine Navy, which will further strengthen the bilateral relations between Mexico and the Philippines,” it stated.

Captain Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said they will be having activities with their Mexican counterpart during their visit but he did not say what are these.

“Yes of course we have (activities with Mexican Navy but we have to finalize first our plans,” he said in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun. Robina Asido/DMS