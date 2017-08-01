Police discovered seven beheaded bodies, said to be abducted by the Abu Sayyaf, in Basilan.

Chief Superintendent Reuben Theodore Sindac, regional police director of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said based on initial report the bodies of the two victims identified as Nestor Divinagracia and his son Ily, residents of Brgy. Lower Mahayahay, Maluso were found in the vicinity of Brgy. Switch Yakal, Lantawan last Sunday.

He said the victims were allegedly abducted by Pasil Bayali and Otho Dobol after they burned their home last July 20.

“The cadavers were identified through their worn clothes and short pants,” he said.

Chief Inspector Tara Leah Cuyco, spokesperson of the ARMM regional police, said the suspect behind these acts is Abu Sayyaf Group sub-commander Furuji Indama.

She said five were abducted on the same day.

The beheaded cadavers of the five victims were recovered within the vicinity of Lantawan, Basilan around 4pm last Sunday.

Sindac said the victims were identified as Berto Lacastesantos, 48, Hernando Sally, 53, Renato Casiple Jr., 36, Rene Sanson, 28, all resident of Campo Barn, Brgy. Switch Yakal, Lantawan, Basilan, and Mamerto Falcasantos, 55, of Sto. Ni?o Brgy. Matarling Lantawan, Basilan.

“The bodies of the said victims were turned-over to their respective families and their case is still under investigation,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS