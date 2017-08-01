Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said the death of Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr., and 14 others “should serve as a warning” to narco-politicians.

Dela Rosa said after the operation police are expected to lunch more operations.

“There’s more, so just wait,” Dela Rosa said when asked who is there is a next target.

“Again to be fair with these people, that should serve a warning to everyone that the PNP when it comes to enforcement of law… we have no fear or favor. If there is a need to operate against you, they will operate you,” he added.

Dela Rosa noted their next target will be based on the list of narco-politician rovided by President Rodrigo Duterte.

“I will refer you back to (the list of ) narco-politicans eleased by the president. That is our basis. We conduct case build-up against them. If the case is already built up we will operate against them,” he said.

Dela Rosa said those in the list have nothing to worry if they are innocent.

“A lot of them were there on the list of the president… That is why we have case build up. A case can be built or unbuilt, depending on the prevailing situation,” he said.

“But if they were validated to continuously ( be) involve in drugs, and then they have to prepare themselves. The PNP will implement the law without fear or favor,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS