Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr., who is in President Rodrigo Duterte’s list of personalities accused of involvement in illegal drugs, and 13 others were killed as police tried to enforce a search warrant in their home early Sunday morning.

“While serving the search warrant, the PNP ( Philippine National Police) personnel were met with a volley of fire from their (Parojinog) security, prompting the PNP personnel to return fire,” a police report said.

Chief Superintendent Timoteo Pacleb, director of the Northern Mindanao police region, identified the other fatalities as Susan Parojinog, the mayor's wife and Councilor Octavio Parojinog. The search warrant, secured from Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 89 on July 21, covers alleged violation by the mayor and his wife of Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

"The remaining nine others were still being identified," Pacleb said. One police officer was injured.

The number of fatalities rose to 15 late Sunday, said Superintendent Lemuel Gonda, spokesperson of the Northern Mindanao regional police, in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun.

“The latest update is 15 are the initial casualties,” said Gonda.

Recovered from the mayor’s home where the warrant was served, were suspected shabu and high-powered firearms. "All the articles recovered will be part of the evidence that could be used in filing of criminal charges," Pacleb said.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, in a statement, said the Parojinogs are included in Duterte's list of persons involved in the illegal drug trade.

Pacleb said around 2:30 am, regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Criminial Investigation and Detection Unit Region 10, Misamis Occidental Provincial Police Office and Ozamiz City Police Station conducted a joint operation to implement six search warrant for Mayor Parojinog Sr., Vice Mayor Nova parojinog, Reynaldo Parojinog Jr., and Board member Ricardo Parojinog.

According to the reports he received, security personnel fired at the authorities prompting to exchange of fire resulting to the death of the victims.

Pacleb said it is a "very" legitimate operation.

"They carefully studied the search warrant before authorities proceed to the area to serve the warrant. It is a product of long processing surveillance where the CIDG 10 has been the one doing the intelligence operations and everytime we serve search warrant, we include the involvement of media and barangay officials," Pacleb explained in a TV interview.

He said they have yet to investigate reports that the electricty was shut down while serving the search warrant.

One police officer was slightly wounded after an explosion in the area.

"There is an explosion but we are not yet sure if it is a grenade. As a matter of fact, one police was injured due to the explosion. We will investigate if it is a grenade or an improvised explosive device," he said in a radio interview.

He said Vice Mayor Nova Parojinog was arrested and now under the custody of Misamis Occidental Provincial Police Office. He added that Vice Mayor Parojinog may be brought to CIDG Headquarters at Camp Crame for filing of appropriate charges. Ella Dionisio/DMS