Philippine stock index ends at year’s high, peso at P50.64:$1

Philippine stocks' key index rose to its highest this year as the main index broke through a barrier on Wednesday.

The Philippine Stock Exchange composite index gained 65.79 pints t end at 8,037.51. Mining and property issues lifted the index.

In the broader market, there were 98 gainers, 94 decliners and 60 unchanged.

Value turnover amounted to P8.17 billion. Foreigners were net buyers with purchases of P3.7 billion and selling of P3 billion.

Among gainers Megaworld rose by 5.551 percent to P4.98 while LT Group went up by 3.28 percent to P18.28

PXP Energy Corp. was among energy companies which was boosted by President Rodrigo Duterte's remarks about possible joint exploration with China of resources in the disputed South China Sea. It closed at p3.58, 18.54 percent.

Other energy firms whose prices surged included Petroenergy Corp. rose 11.62 percent to P8.55 and Forum Pacific Inc, up 10.87 percent to P0.255.

The peso closed at P50.64 against the dollar, ten centavos lower than Tuesday close ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting.

Volume climbed from Tuesday's $738.50 million to $932 million. DMS