The Philippine government is studying its next move after an arbitration court granted Maynilad Water Services, Inc.'s claim of P3.4 billion for delayed implementation of its relevant tariffs for the rebasing period 2013 to 2017, a Palace official said Wednesday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the Office of the Executive Secretary has received the copy of the decision of the Singapore-based Arbitral Tribunal.

"The OES, together with the Office of the Solicitor-General, is now reviewing on how best to proceed with the decision," he said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Maynilad said the Tribunal ordered the Philippines to reimburse the company the amount of P3,424,690,000 for losses from March 11, 2015 to August 31, 2016, without prejudice to any rights that Maynilad may have to seek recourse against the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System for losses incurred from January 1, 2013 to March 20, 2015.

It also ruled that Maynilad is entitled to recover from the Philippine government its losses from September 1, 2016 onwards. In case a disagreement on the amount of such losses arises, Maynilad may revert to the Tribunal for further determination. Celerina Monte/DMS