The head of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Kidnapping Group admitted there was “insufficient evidence” to detain 30 Chinese nationals allegedly involved in kidnap-for-ransom of high roller casino players.

“Our evidence was insufficient as far as connecting them to the conspiracy theory,” said Senior Superintendent Glenn Dumlao Wednesday. “We are not frustrated, That’s the way it goes”

Police arrested 41 Chinese and two Malaysians in kidnapping Wu Yan,48, a Singaporean national and asked $180,000 ransom money.

Dumlao said the victim, Singaporean Wu Yan, identified 15 persons with her in the room at Bayview International Condominium where she was held.

The justice department dismissed the kidnapping and serious illegal detention charges filed against the 30 Chinese nationals on Tuesday.

"It's hard to prove the conspiracy and they are too many but at least when the other members are gone, I think it will be hard for the group to recruit again", Dumlao said.

Dumlao said a Chinese who served as financier of the group was charged with falsification of public documents. Alanna Ambi/DMS