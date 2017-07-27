The Philippine government does not need to issue formal letter to terminate the peace process with the National Democratic Front, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the statement of President Rodrigo Duterte abandoning the peace talks stands.

"Officially there’s none. However, you could say that at this particular stage, those are his directives. Unless --- unless otherwise," Abella said.

Duterte has said that there was no more peace negotiation with the communist rebels amid the atrocities being committed by the New People's Army.

Abella downplayed the Communist Party of the Philippines' statement that the "US-Duterte regime is bound to face the Filipino and Moro people’s all-out resistance and it’s risking a fate worse than the detested US-Marcos dictatorship.”

He said, "I think they have it distorted perception of what the President is doing. Basically, the President has been very open. He has actually engaged them."

He said Duterte has actually bent over backwards in trying to accommodate the rebels.

The President, in his recent State of the Nation Address, has said that CPP founder Jose Maria Sison has colon cancer, which the latter denied.

Sison even challenged the Palace to release Duterte's medical records.

But Abella said, "those are two different issues...we can see that he is pretty much in control of his physiology. He seems to be in the best of health."

Duterte's health was put in question when he was seldom seen in public last June. Celerina Monte/DMS