Tropical Storm Gorio gained strength and is enhancing the southwest monsoon causing rains to different parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday.

Weather forecaster Robb Gile told the Daily Manila Shimbun said Gorio was last spotted 615km east of Casiguran, Aurora 3 pm.

Gorio has maximum sustained winds of 75 kph and gust up to 80 kph. It is forecast to move north at 13 kph. He said there is a possibility Gorio will become a severe tropical storm within one to two days.

The southwest monsoon is bringing rains that may trigger flashfloods and landslides in Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Cordillera, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

Visayas, Cagayan Valley and Bicol region may experience light to moderate rains. Isolated rains may be experienced over Mindanao provinces and other parts of the country.

Gile said there is a small chance Gorio will make landfall. It is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibilty by Sunday evening as it heads to Taiwan.

One more cyclone may enter to enter the country within this week, the weather bureau said.

The storm has forced some cities in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon to suspend classes. Ella Dionisio/DMS.