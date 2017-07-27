Despite the order of President Rodrigo Duterte not to conduct assault, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman explained the commander-in-chief’s directive does not mean the military’s offensive in Marawi City will be halted.

“We would like to clear the guidance of our president. He did not order us to stop our operation. In fact, he directed all our forces to just continue (the operation) and do not stop until Marawi is recovered,” Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman, told reporters in Camp Aguinaldo.

“What he ordered is to just give importance to the life of the hostages who were probably still in the hands of the terrorist and the residents who were still in the area,” he added.

As of Wednesday the number of government fatalities reached 111 while the enemy killed amounted to 460..

Padilla said the military is doing its best to finish the armed conflict in Marawi City.

“The area where we focus our operation is now less than one square kilometer where the intense firefight is still ongoing,” he said.

Just last Wednesday, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana expressed hope government forces were able to finish the rebellion in the city within “a month or so”.

Padilla said based on an update government troops will have to clear around 500 buildings in the conflict-affected areas within the city.

He said according to their estimate there are around 50 terrorist members within the battle zone.

Padilla said government troops recovered suspected shabu from one of the buildings in Marawi City.

“Scout Rangers recovered suspected shabu in a structure formerly held by Maute/ASG local terrorists in the main battle area in Marawi,” he said.

“Suspected shabu weighing approximately one kilo will undergo laboratory test,” he added.

Padilla noted the recovery of the illegal drugs shows the terrorists may be using it to stay alert during night time. Robina Asido/DMS