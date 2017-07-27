Cayetano said the Philippines will "not give up" a single inch of its territorial integrity" if there is any agreement for joint exploration with China of energy resources in disputed waters.

"The parameters are simple,any agreement has to be in conformity with the Constitution and with our local laws", Cayetano said in a press conference.

He said his personal parameters with the presidential approval is any future deals have to be "more beneficial" for the Philippines.

"I pointed to Malampaya despite the constitutional provision that only Filipinos should benefit. There is a joint venture in Malampaya and this was approved by the supreme court", he said.

Cayetano did not disclose the details because it is still under negotiation.

"Why can't I go with the details? First, because you don't telegraph your punches during negotiation", he said.

Cayetano said all claimants of the West Philippine Sea have done unilateral actions but no unilateral action was conducted since President Rodrigo Duterte took position.

"In fact there's been improvement the fishermen are now allowed inside under a tentative fisheries agreement, the navy ships are becoming more scarce ,its the coast guards", he said.

Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam has claimed the West Philippine sea as part of their territory, he said.

Cayetano said China is "not a military threat" to the Philippines despite a reported buildup in some of the islands it occupies in the disputed South China Sea.

"You have to look at the context of what the president said when it was first reported... he said ‘It's not pointed at us but China has repeatedly assured that is for defense and that they are not a threat to us, they are not threatening us", he said.

Cayetano said Duterte appreciated China giving arms to the Phiilippine military as the battle in Marawi City continues.

Cayetano said not only China but "everyone" is building their own infrastructure in the West Philippine sea.

" The Declaration of Conduct says you don't go to new features but many of these have had features ever since", he said.

Cayetano said commercial fishing regardless of the nationality is not allowed in the lagoon of the Scarborough Shoal to protect ecological balance.

"From the start, we stated no fishermen whether they are Chinese, Vietnamese or Filipino will be allowed inside the lagoon because this is a spawning ground. This where they reproduce. That’s protected. So, if you allow fishermen you'll have a shortage of fish in the future", he said. Alanna Ambi/DMS