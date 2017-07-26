The justice department cleared 30 Chinese implicated in kidnapping for ransom operations targeting foreign casino players in the country.

In a nine-page resolution Tuesday, Assistant. State Prosecutor Phillip Dela Cruz dismissed kidnapping and serious illegal detention charges filed by the Bureau of Immigration and Philippine National Police's Anti-Kidnapping Group for lack of probable cause.

The 30 Chinese were among the 44 foreigners arrested last July 18 in a joint BI and PNP operation that rescued Singaporean victim Wu Yan, who was allegedly abducted from the Solaire Resort and Casino in Pasay City.

"In the instant case, a careful perusal of the records revealed that respondents had not been identified b by the complainant as part of the group that kidnapped her. Not an iota of evidence was presented to show that they conspired with the alleged kidnappers of complainant Wu Yan," stated the resolution approved by Acting Prosecutor General Jorge Catalan Jr.

"Not even a single act can be imputed against them. Since criminal liability is personal then absence of proof as to their participation to the alleged kidnapping indubitably will result to the dismissal of the complaint against said respondents," the justice department said.

The 30 Chinese nationals were released from detention in Camp Crime, but will be deported back to China. Fourteen others remained in detention while facing preliminary investigation. DMS