Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said he agrees with a remark by President Rodrigo Duterte that the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) is "better abolished".

"We can do our job properly without violating the human rights of the people with or without them. We don't need them to watch over us", Dela Rosa said in an interview on the sidelines of the Management Association of the Philippines forum on Tuesday.

Duterte told reporters in a press conference after his State of the Nation Address, the CHR need to address their request through him before investigating the Armed Forces of the Philippines and police officers.

Dela Rosa said he is happy with the statement of Duterte and it is an advantage for the PNP.

"If we are in an uncertain situation in the investigation, then the president said do not face them. Then that will be our advantage. We will not get beaten in the investigation if did not face them", he said.

Dela Rosa said all possible human rights violations are covered by administrative and criminal laws.

"By just following these laws, you cannot violate human rights", he said.

Dela Rosa said he will "check and balance the PNP" if the CHR is abolished.

The PNP does not need CHR to dictate the conscience of the policemen, he said. Alanna Ambi/DMS