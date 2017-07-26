Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday urged the Philippines and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to resist intervention of “non-regional forces" in the South China Sea disputes.

“If there are still non-regional forces in the region, they don’t want to see stability in the South China Sea and they still want to stir up trouble in the South China Sea, we need to stand together and we need to say no to them together,” Wang said at a joint news conference with Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano.

China, which claims “indisputable sovereignty” over 90 percent of the waters, where energy resources were reportedly found, does not acknowledge the Netherlands-based international arbitral tribunal ruling on July 2016 that invalidated its claim.

The Philippines filed a case in 2013 under President Benigno Aquino III after China seized Scarborough Shoal after months of standoff with the Philippines.

Under President Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines has set aside this ruling as the country improved its relations with China.

Wang said improved ties between the Philippines and China played a “key role” in the return of stability in the waters, which Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan are also claiming.

“Through concerted efforts between China and the Philippines the situation in the South China Sea is trending towards stability and cooperation is rising and positive elements are increasing,” Wang said.

He said implementation of a non-binding code of conduct between the ASEAN and China is making new progress, while a proposed framework for a code of conduct is taking shape .

“This fact shows to the world that China and ASEAN countries have full capabilities and wisdom to handle the difference between us and maintain stability in the South China Sea,” Wang added. DMS