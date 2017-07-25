The 115-meter Japan Coast Guard patrol and training vessel Kojima PL-21 arrived at the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) headquarters in Manila on Monday morning.

According to the PCG the vessel with 40 crews and 50 trainees on-board has arrived in pier 15, South Harbor, Manila around 10 am.

During the arrival ceremony, the Japanese headed by the Commanding Officer of Kojima PL-2, Captain Hiroyuki were welcomed by the PCG, headed by Captain Joseph Coyme, of Coast Ready Force.

According to PCG, the crew and trainees of Kojima PL-21 will be in the country from July 24 to 28, 2017 for their Ocean Training Cruise.

After the arrival ceremony, Hiroyuki made a courtesy call to the officer-in-charge of the Philippine Coast Guard, Commodore Joel Garcia.

During their stay, the PL-21 crew and trainees will have a tour on-board the PCG’s Multi Role Response Vessels.

“This Training Cruise aims to acquire physical skills on ship operation and navigation, to experience and train the students on matters pertaining to maritime safety and security affairs,” the coast guard stated. Robina Asido/DMS