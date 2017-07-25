Evacuees cannot return to their homes, this was explained by National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana during a dialogue in Iligan City on Sunday.

“We want you to go back to your homes, but we cannot be sure when, as of the moment,” Lorenzana said during the meeting.

“Human lives are precious for us, that is why we want to make sure that by the time you return to your homes, you will already be safe,” he added.

In a statement issued Monday Lorenzana said the meeting was prompted by the plan of displaced Marawi residents to march to Marawi and return to their homes on July 24.

“The dialogue was very cordial and productive. Marawi residents were able to raise a lot of concerns that need to be addressed by the government agencies. They were encouraged to speak and ventilate their concerns in order to help all parties bridge the gaps in terms of cultural, religious, gender and social differences,” Lorenzana said.

“The displaced residents’ foremost wish, however, was to go back to their homes in Marawi. Hence, the planned march today to dramatize their concern. They cited their hardships in the evacuation centers and the alleged looting and destruction of their homes,” he added.

Lorenzana said during the dialogue, Lt General Carlito Galvez, Western Mindanao Command chief, “pleaded with them not to go back yet as there is still intense fighting in the Marawi Central Business District where the Maute-Daesh has chosen to make their last stand.”

“To highlight what he was talking about, Gen. Galvez said the day before, the AFP sustained nine killed and 43 wounded in action, in one of the most intense fighting yet in the conflict,” he said.

Lorenzana said during the dialogue the residents agreed to postpone their march to a later date but he did not say when this will be.

Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay, spokesperson of the Western Mindanao Command, said the meeting was also attended by “OPAPP Undersecretary Diosita Andot; Office of the Presidential Adviser for the OFW Abdullah Mamao; Secretary of the Mindanao Development Authority Datu Abul Khayr Alonto; Undersecretary for Defense Operations Cesar Yano; Congressman Mauyag Papandayan, 2nd district; Datu Bangcola Adtha, Sultan sa Rogan, Secretary General of the Royal House; Ali Laguindab, representing the professional sector; Secretary Guiling Mamondiong of the TESDA; former Marawi Councilor Anwar Marabu; Alim Sarangani, representing the religious sector; and Dr. Safrullah Dipatuan, BDA MILF chairman; the Ranao Rescue Group; Ranao Ulamah Leaders; and other non-government groups.

Petinglay said Lorenzana also told “the attendees not to blame the martial law declaration for causing the evacuation of the people because with or without the declaration, surely people will evacuate when the fighting started.”

“We do not want this war to prolong, and please understand that we did not ask for this either,” said Lorenzana.

“We, at the Department of National Defense reiterate our respect for the right of every Filipino to freely express themselves through a peaceful assembly or march,” he said.

“These rights are important to the Filipino democratic way of life and enshrined in our constitution. We therefore, thank the residents for postponing their activity to a later date, when their safety and well being can be more assured,” Lorenzana noted.

“To the displaced residents of Marawi, we want you to know that we are as anxious as you are to conclude the military operations in Marawi so that you can go back to your homes, and we can start the rebuilding and rehabilitation of Marawi,” he said.

“We ask for a little more understanding and patience as we deal with the remaining Maute/Daesh fighters who continue to put up stiff resistance,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS