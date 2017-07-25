President Rodrigo Duterte faced on Monday militant groups who protested during his second State of the Nation Address.

After his two-hour address at the House of Representatives, Duterte proceeded to the protesters near the Lower House and told them his administration has been trying to address their concerns, but not in an abrupt manner.

While he is the president, Duterte said he does not own the government.

"I am doing what I can," he said as he asked that they show respect with each other.

But he told the left-leaning groups communist rebels apparently wanted him killed after they recently ambushed the Presidential Security Group convoy in North Cotabato where at least five were hurt.

He said if he was killed, "whom do you talk with? Did you know that I was there?"

Duterte said the militants could ask their allies in the Cabinet of what his administration has been doing especially for the poor.

At least three Cabinet officials came from the left. They are Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano, and National Anti-Poverty Commission chief Liza Maza. Celerina Monte/DMS