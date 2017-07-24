Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella described President Rodrigo Duterte's second State of the Nation Address at the Batasan Pambansa as “frank, challenging, realistic but hopeful.”

In a statement, Abella said Duterte's State of the Nation Address “will be rendered in broad strokes reviewing past achievements, stating the present situation and announcing future projects.

He said that the speech was written in English, which Duterte is comfortable with, and if read straight may only take approximately 50 minutes.

"Given there will be pauses for applause and off-the-cut remarks, the speech may take about an hour and thirty minutes," Abella added.

Meanwhile, Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar said in a radio interview last week Duterte’s speech consists of 15 pages.

It will not be as technical as last year, said Andanar. “There are projects that are being by beneficiaries.”

Famed film director Brillante Mendoza will direct Duterte’s address. Ella Dionisio/DMS