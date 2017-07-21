The US House of Representatives should observe due process as it is set to conduct later Thursday a hearing on alleged extrajudicial killings in the Philippines, Malacanang said.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the Duterte administration respects the views of the bipartisan commission of the US House of Representatives to conduct a hearing.

He said the government greatly values the support of the US on the important economic and social development objectives of the Philippines.

But Abella said, "we also believe that the issues, the focus of the commission hearing must be discussed in the context of the scope of the challenge we face and the actions that we are taking to address it.

"The universality of human rights presupposes due process be observed by all and, as such, any proceedings that allege wrongdoing should provide the opportunity for all sides to be considered. Insinuations and hasty judgments have no place in due process," he said.

Abella said the US lawmakers should verify numbers coming out regarding the alleged victims of extrajudicial killings and they should crosscheck "so that the ensuing conclusions have a solid basis in fact."

He said global experts have recognized the "intrinsic link" between terrorism and crime, specifically the manufacture and trafficking of illicit drugs.

"The Duterte administration’s campaign against illegal drugs is a noble effort to protect the security and safety of Filipino people and the future of the nation," he added.

Thousands of individuals allegedly involved in illegal drugs have been killed since Duterte assumed office in June last year.

Some representatives from human rights groups, such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, are expected to testify in the hearing.

Meanwhile, Duterte has designated Assistant Secretary Aurora C. Ignacio from the Office of the President as the "focal person" to receive inquiries or clarifications and provide necessary intervention on matters pertaining to the anti-illegal drugs campaign.

"As a focal person, she shall also ensure that those offering assistance to the said campaign are immediately acted upon and, whenever necessary, refer the same to the agencies concerned," said in Presidential Directive No. 5 issued on July 4, 2017. Celerina Monte/DMS