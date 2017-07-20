Former President Benigno Aquino III filed on Wednesday a motion for reconsideration before the Office of the Ombudsman on its order to criminally charge him for his alleged liability in the 2016 botched anti-terrorism operation, resulting to death of 44 members of the police Special Action Force.

Aquino's spokesperson Abigail Valte said the MR was filed by the former president's lawyer Wednesday afternoon.

"The MR aims to clarify some points and aspects that could have been misappreciated by the Ombudsman," she said without elaborating.

Last Friday, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales ordered the filing of charges against Aquino for alleged usurpation of authority and violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act due to the massacre of 44 police commandos in Mamasapano, Maguindanao in January 2016.

She also ordered the filing of similar charges to "co-conspirators", former Philippine National Police chief Director General Alan Purisima and sacked Director Getulio Napeñas of the SAF.

Morales said Aquino should not have allowed Purisima to take a major role in the Oplan Exodus to get two international terrorists because the then police chief was suspended due to another corruption case.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said the charges to be filed against Aquino would fail, citing that it was the prerogative of his predecessor to consult anyone whom he trusted, such as Purisima. Celerina Monte/DMS