Two Marines were killed in a shooting incident while another was wounded in a blast from a roadside improvised bomb believed to be caused by the New People’s Army in Palawan.

Police said initial investigation showed two armed men shot the two Marines while they doing some errands at the market. The gunmen fled. .

Authorities are still conducting an investigation.

Captain Cherryl Tindog, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command public affairs office chief said the troops were on board an M35 truck when they were hit by a blast from a road side improvised explosive device (IED) at the vicinity of Brgy. Turasan, Bataraza, Palawan around 1pm last Tuesday.

Tindog said the troops were on their way to Rio Tuba from Barangay Bono-Bono for a community support program

“To ensure that enemies will fall flat in causing further injuries and damages, they fired warning shots towards a high ground but the enemies did not retaliate,” she said.

“WESCOM denounces the CPP-NPA-NDF’s use of IED as a shameful and gutless act that can’t be anything more than placing the lives of innocent civilians in the area in grave danger,” she said.

“The Marine who was injured in Tarusan, Bataraza by their cowardly act is now recuperating well, and is thanking residents in the area for providing them help,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS