President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the government peace panel not to resume the formal peace talks with the communist rebels unless the latter agree to stop their attacks against government troops in Mindanao and to stop extortion.

Duterte's directive hours before the encounter between the Presidential Security Group and the New People's Army occurred in Arakan, North Cotabato where four government troopers were injured.

Duterte issued the directive during his meeting with the government peace panel negotiating with the National Democratic Front Tuesday night in Malacanang.

In a Malacanang statement issued on Wednesday, it said Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza noted the resumption of the formal peace talks would depend on Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-NDF's commitment to follow certain guidelines for a possible ceasefire agreement with the government.

"This includes suspending operations against the military and the police and stopping all their extortion activities on the ground, among others," the statement said.

In a phone patch interview with reporters on Wednesday, Dureza said there was no scheduled resumption of the fifth round of talks, which were supposed to be held on May 27 to June 1 in the Netherlands.

"There is no decision to resume it (negotiation)," he said.

But he said Duterte approved the holding of the back channel or informal talks, "so we can bring them the issues of no extortion, ceasefire, attacks."

After the informal talks, he said his office would report to the President to find out if the formal talks would be resumed.

As to the encounter between the PSG and the NPA, Dureza said they were waiting if the President would have new instruction.

In a separate statement, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the Palace strongly condemns the latest incident involving the NPA with the members of the PSG, which resulted in the injury of four PSG personnel.

Authorities said about 50 armed men identified as members of the NPA disguising as soldiers of Task Force Davao were conducting a checkpoint when the PSG, who at that time was doing normal administrative movement for coordination, noticed something unusual which led to the encounter.

Abella said the injured PSG personnel were receiving treatment in the nearest hospital and the government has been extending all necessary assistance to the wounded.

"On whether this would have any effect on the peace talks, let us wait for the President’s advice and directive on the matter," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS