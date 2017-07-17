Fourteen inmates of the Jolo Municipal Police Station bolted on Sunday morning, and police killed three and wounded one as they continue to pursue the remaining 10 prisoners.

In a police report from the Sulu prosecutors office, six of the ten remaining escapees are suspected Abu Sayyaf while the rest violated the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Senior Supt. Mario Buyucan, Sulu police director, said the jailbreak occurred around 1:25 a.m. Sunday at the detention cell of the Jolo Municipal Police Station in Marina Street, Barangay Walled City.

Buyucan identified those killed were Julbig Alinjani; Budda Basali; and, Midzfar Sabli.

Buyucan said wounded and was immediately recapture was Gummi Maimbung.

He said at large are Makrim Habbisi; Alsimar Basali; Nasir Maldam; Albin Alibasa; Julhaber Sariol; Benjie Pandoga; Mustafa Sarapuddin; Haber Kasim; Benjamin Baker; and, Tano Hadjula.

Buyucan said they have contacted other law enforcement units to help recapture of the escapees. An investigation is being done to find out why the jailbreak happened. DMS