Malacanang dismissed on Tuesday a proposal for identification system for Muslim Fipinos alone.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the Duterte administration supports more the implementation of the national ID system

"The Palace’s position is really for a national ID. So I think we should leave it at that--- for a national ID," he said in a press briefing when asked of the Palace's position on enforcing ID system for Muslim Filipinos.

Some regional police officers in central Luzon reportedly were eyeing to provide ID for Muslim Filipinos in their area to ensure that no terrorists, particularly from the war-torn Marawi City could enter their place.

But some Muslim leaders opposed the plan, saying this would be discriminatory.

"I think that particular ethnic-centered ID was really a local initiative and I think it’s best that we have a… I mean not I think, the Palace’s position is that there should be a national ID," Abella said.

He also noted that the leadership of the Philippine National Police was not pushing for the selective ID system.

"Look, nobody’s pushing for that, okay? As the good director of PNP has already said, this is not a mandate coming from the--- from the higher authorities," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS