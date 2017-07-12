Six soldiers were wounded in a landmine explosion believed to be laid by the New People’s Army (NPA) in Quirino province on Tuesday morning.

Capt. Jefferson Somera, spokesman of the Army’s 5th Infantry Division, said the troops of 86th Infantry Battalion were returning to their command post while on board two KM450 when they were hit by landmine explosion at the vicinity of Brgy. Sangbay, Natipunan, Quirino around 8:30 am.

“Wounded troops were rushed to Diduyon Distict hospital for proper medical treatment,” he said.

“Three of the personnel were given first aid and were declared out of danger while the other three were transferred to Cabaroguis hospital,” he added.

Somera said the military vehicles were slightly damaged but can still function.

He said government troops were able to use the military vehicles for casualty evacuation.

Somera said Major Gen. Paul Atal, commander of the Army’s 5th ID, condemned the use of landmine which is a violation of Comprehensive Agreement on Respect of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL).

“This is a clear violation of CARHRIHL and the international rules of warfare, particularly the protocols on the use of mines and explosives,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS

One passenger suspected linked to Mindanao rebellion under NBI custody, three under PNP

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said four passengers of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) that were barred from leaving the country were arrested for by government forces for possible involvement on going rebellion in Mindanao.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman did not give details but said one was placed under the custody of the National Bureau of Immigration (NBI) while three were placed under the Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) - National Capital Region (NCR) custody.

“One of them turned positive (included) on the Arrest Order No. 2 (issued by martial law administrator Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana) as far as I know that is why it will be submitted to the court to have a case. That is what I know, while others need to undergo further cross check,” Padillla said.

“The arrest order number (2) specifically mentions only their participation in the rebellion, as to their exact participation it’s not known to me, but being part of the rebellion is a crime and hence they are being arrested… they may be supporters in terms of financial matters or others that facilitated the rebellion so that in effect constitute a violation of the crime of rebellion,” he added.

Padilla said security personnel of Bureau of Immigration stopped seven suspected individuals from leaving the country on Monday but three were later released as the government forces confirmed their names were not included on the watch list order.

“They were arrested because we have tightened our security and our BI was doing their job, if they were just sleeping maybe we would not know that these suspects were able to leave the country,” he said.

Padilla said based on their update number of government fatalities on the ongoing rebellion in Marawi City has reached 90, with 381 terrorists killed and a total of 461 firearms that were recovered by the government forces. Robina Asido/DMS.