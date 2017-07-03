Manny Pacquiao said he is not ready to retire despite losing his World Boxing Organization welterweight title to Australian underdog Jeff Horn in on Sunday.

In a TV interview, Pacquiao said his boxing journey may continue or may not come to an end.

"For me, there can be more (fights) or there can be no more," the senator said.

This was asked after it was reported his coach Freddie Roach and promoter Bob Arum will discussed to him the possibility of hanging up his gloves.

Though, he doesn't want to discuss it, Pacquiao said he can still fight.

" I'm praying that I (will) not feel affected or draw the line in boxing," Pacquiao added.

In his fight against Horn, he admitted he was focused on knocking out his opponent instead of throwing a lot of power punches.

Pacquiao said Horn's boxing style is good but his elbow and head locking could be limited if the referee has enough experience.

"The referee lacks experience, I don't know if it is intentional. There are lots of warning… on the head butt. It should be two points ( deduction) but there was none," he said.

A possible rematch is on the table but Pacquiao said he will request on will be the referee and judges.

Pacquiao said he is grateful to everyone who supported and believed in him.

"Thank you to the people who give their comment, thank you for the support and believing in me," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS