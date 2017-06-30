A construction worker has been arrested by police as the suspect in the massacre of five family members in their home in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

The Philippine National Police Central Luzon office said Thursday Carmelino Ibanes, 26, a native of Negros Occidental, was nabbed after a special investigation task group was formed to interview persons of interest.

Ibanez, the statement said, confessed to Chief Superintendent Aaron Aquino, the police regional director, that he killed the five family members, including the youngest, a one year old, “under the influence of illegal drugs and liquor.”

An extrajudicial confession will be taken with the aid of Ibanes’ legal counsel, police said.

Dexter Carlos, a security guard, found his family dead inside their home on Tuesday morning.

They were Auring Dizon, 58, his mother-in-law; her daughter Estrella Dizon, 28; and Donnie, 11; Ella, 7 and Dexter Jr., 1. Carlos reported the incident to the police, which began their investigation. DMS