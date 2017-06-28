Five members of a family were found dead by the husband inside their home in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan, police said Tuesday.

PO3 Ronaldo Legaspi of the San Jose del Monte police station, in a report, said Dexter Carlos Jr found his wife, mother-in-law and three children dead when he climbed the steel gate of their home at Block 1, Lot 8, North Ridge Royal Subdivision, Barangay Sto Cristo at 8: 45 am.

Legaspi, quoting Carlos, said no one was answering his call so he was prompted to climb their steel gate.

From the small opening of the window, Carlos saw his mother-in-law, Auring Dizon, “lifeless, without lower garments”, Legaspi’s report said,

Carlos saw his wife, Estrella, “lying on the floor outside their house, naked and full of stab wounds,” Legaspi added.

When Carlos was able to enter his home, he found his children Donny, 11, Ella, 7 and Dexter Jr, 1 year old, “all lifeless with stab wounds on their bodies.”

Legaspi said scene of the crime operatives was requested to process the crime scene. DMS