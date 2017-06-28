The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has captured a suspected member of the Maute Group in Lanao Lake on Monday, a spokesman said Tuesday.

Col. Jo-ar Herrera of the Army’s 1st Infantry Division said the suspect facilitates the entry of ammunition to the Maute group in Marawi City.

“Yesterday (afternoon) we have captured one person with boat. We conducted investigation and we found out this captured Maute is the one facilitating the entry of ammunitions, and this is also the person who brought the wounded from the main battle area going to south of Lanao Lake,” he said

Herrera also emphasized the importance of the arrest.

“This is good news for us because we were able to bar their highway. It only means that we were able to establish a much better defense in Lanao Lake because we are able to capture a Maute member who brings ammunition to the main battle area,” he said.

“Lanao Lake is considered a highway for the Maute terrorist group, what the AFP do is strengthening the adjacent municipalities to provide security measures especially on the exit and entry,” he added.

He said the AFP has increased sea patrols in the area to strengthen their defenses against the terrorist group.

“We increase our capabilities, so we strengthen our defense not only in the lake but also in different municipalities there,” Herrera said.

“We increase patrols especially in the lake to watch and apprehend possible intruders or possible movements of the enemy going to Marawi City,” he added.

When asked about the reported offer of the terrorist group to release parents of the Maute brothers in exchange for a priest being held by them, Padilla said the government’s policy is that it do esnot negotiate with terrorist.

“Government's policy not to negotiate with terrorists remains. Hence, the local religious leader led talks with the terrorists last Sunday is one that was not sanctioned by government, the military and our political leaders,” Herrera said.

“Any demands made inside therefore hold no basis. Let us continue to remind the public that the gravity of their (terrorists and their supporters) offense is immense and they must all be held accountable for all their actions,” he added.

As of Tuesday, the number of fatalities on government side has reached 71 with 554 injured while a total of 285 terrorist were killed. Robina Asido/DMS