The Philippine government will not negotiate with the Islamic State-linked Maute Terror Group for the release of a Catholic priest in exchange for the freedom of detained parents of the terrorists, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

"Government’s policy not to negotiate with terrorists remains," Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a press briefing.

Abdullah Maute, one of the leaders of the terror group occupying Marawi City, reportedly expressed willingness to release their hostage, Father Teresito Suganob whom they snatched on May 23 when they started occupying the city, provided that the government would also free Cayamora and Ominta "Farhana" Maute.

Cayamora, the father of Abdulla and Omarkhayyam, along with his second wife, was arrested in a checkpoint in Davao City on June 7. Two days after, Ominta, the Maute's mother, was nabbed in Masiu, Lanao del Sur. The military has been trying to confirm information that Omarkhayyam was killed in Marawi.

Abella said the local religious leader-led talks with the terrorists last Sunday was not sanctioned by the government, the military and the political leaders.

"Let us continue to remind the public that the gravity of theirs --- of terrorists’ and their supporters’ offense is immense and they must all be held accountable for all their actions," he said.

An eight-hour humanitarian ceasefire was enforced in Marawi last Sunday to observe Eid'l Fitr or Feast of Ramadan. During that time, some local religious leaders tried to talk with the terrorists to release their hostages.

Abella said there was no confirmation yet if Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, the anointed leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in the Philippines, had escaped Marawi.

“Yesterday, there have been numerous information saying that IH (Isnilon Hapilon) has left Marawi and abandoned his group. For now, all of these remain raw information, requiring validation by the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and various security agencies of government. Hence, we cannot issue any categorical statement on the matter until we get proof," he said.

But if the reports were true, the Palace official said, "it would be a clear sign of his cowardice because he abandoned his companions and has run away from the battle.

"It may also be indicative of the infighting that may now be going on within the group. It may be a matter of time before they disintegrate or self-destruct.”

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in the whole of Mindanao on May 23 following the attack of Maute in Marawi. Celerina Monte/DMS