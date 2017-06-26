Fifteen people, including three infants, were injured in a vehicular accident in Occidental Mindoro Sunday morning.

Philippine National Police Region Office MIMAROPA (4B) spokesperson Pol. Supt. Imelda Tolentino said at around 8:45am along National Road, Brgy. Nicolas Magsaysay, driver Joey Quintia lost control of the vehicle while travelling down the slope portion of the road.

The Dimple bus was carrying around 20 passengers when the incident occurred. The six other passengers, including the driver, were not hurt in the incident.

According to the driver, he swerved the vehicle to the left portion of the mountain to stop and to avoid serious injuries on the passengers.

The victims were immediately brought to Zapanta Hospital in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro for medication.

The bus driver was held for reckless imprudence resulting to physical injuries and damage to property, police said. Ella Dionisio/DMS