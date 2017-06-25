House members demanded an assurance from the Resorts World Manila management and concerned agencies such as the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Philippine Export Zone Authority (PEZA) and the local government of Pasay City to ensure public safety and security before even considering reopening the establishment.

Thirty-seven guests and employees died last June 2 after an attack by a lone gunman, who was found dead by police.

Lawmakers sought the assurance during the third and last hearing on the RWM tragedy conducted jointly by the committees on public order and safety, games and amusement, and tourism, chaired by Reps. Romeo Acop of Antipolo City, Gus Tambunting of Para?aque City, and Lucy Torres-Gomez of Leyte last Wednesday, a statement from the House of Representatives said Saturday.

David Chua Ming Huat, chairman of the board Of directors of Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc., which owns and operates of RWM, assured the committees RWM will never compromise safety and security because it will impact on its stakeholders.

House Majority Leader Rodolfo Fari?as reacted and asked Chua to affirm that the RWM management will never compromise safety and security if given the opportunity to still be allowed to operate its casino.

“Yes, your Honor,” replied Chua,

Fari?as said public safety and security are the lawmakers’ concern after reviewing the circumstances behind the June 2 RWM tragedy.

“We can no longer bring any (of the fatalities) of them back. But we want to get an assurance from you that we look forward with peace of mind, that given a similar circumstance in the future, you would be better equipped, you would address the situation better as we already know what happened,” said Fari?as.

“You know, everybody waited until daylight while people were dying inside the rooms. There was a lone assailant who was already way up in the fifth floor but there was no response. So, knock on wood, God forbid, if anything of this sort happens in the future, would we expect a better response from Resorts World?,” added Fari?as.

Chua again gave an affirmative reply.

Fari?as also sought an assurance from the PNP, BFP, PAGCOR, PEZA and the local government of Pasay. “Let us not anymore draw lines. Please ensure that the public is safe before you even consider re-opening this (RWM) facility. Do we have your assurance?,” said Fari?as.

The representatives of the concerned agencies individually gave their assurance to never compromise public safety and security.

Fari?as expressed his full support for the BFP as he addressed its failure to immediately enter the premises of RWM during the fire incident, due to the restriction imposed by the PEZA.

Fari?as told the BFP to “call me, call the Speaker…you can come to us” if the same impediment surfaces again.

Tambunting supported this by affirming that the BFP can enter an establishment during a fire incident without the consent of PEZA, and stated that the House mandates the BFP to implement the Fire Code of the Philippines.

Rep. Rozzano Rufino Biazon of Muntinlupa City pointed out the incorrect interpretation of PEZA’s internal rules and regulations. “PEZA is overreaching the implementation of its laws.” he said.

The possible amendment of the Revised Fire Code Act of 2008 was brought up by the committees but Biazon objected, saying that “PEZA is hard headed on this (fire code). There’s no need to amend the law”.DMS