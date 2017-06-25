A policeman and three alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) were killed after the rebels attacked a police station in Davao del Norte on Friday morning.

This came as the Philippine government said it was “disturbed by the recent NPA attacks considering that their leaders in Europe issued a statement condemning the incident in Marawi, even offering to refrain from undertaking offensive operations in Mindanao to enable our government forces to deal with focus on the rebellion still happening.”

. “Several recent serious offensives in Mindanao and elsewhere in the country allegedly committed by the CPP-NPA-NDFP forces further fueled the public’s doubts on whether it is still worthwhile to continue the peace negotiations with them,” said Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella in a statement on Saturday.

The National Democratic Front, political wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines, offered to refrain from offensive operations in Mindanao as the Marawi fighting last lasted more than a month.

Last Thursday, two civilians were also killed in an ambush in Negros Occidental while four soldiers were wounded in another ambush incident in Northern Samar last Tuesday..

On June 18, the NPA raided a police station in Maasin, Iloilo, carting away guns, laptops, cash and a police patrol vehicle.

Senior. Inspector Catherine dela Rey, acting regional public information officer, said the patrol base of Davao del Norte Provincial Public Safety Company was attacked by the NPA around 8:13 am.

She said the policemen repulsed the attack but one hour after the harrassment a policemen was killed by a sniper fire from the NPA at the watch tower of the police station,

Dela Rey said the slain policeman identified as SPO1 Ni?o More?o died after being shot in the head.

She said during the pursuit operation the military and police personnel have neutralized three rebels.

Abella said the recent attacks of the NPA further create public doubts on their sincerity to the peace negotiation.

Abella emphasized that “NPA attacks disrupt the conducive and enabling environment indispensable in peace making and peace building.”

“In the meantime, we will await further validation of these recent incidents and will undertake corresponding and appropriate steps to deal decisively with the situation,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS