The Manila Police District (MPD) is set to deploy more than 500 policemen in observance of Eid al-Fitr on Monday.

“Well for that occasion, we will be deploying more than 500 police personnel and we know that up to now our alert status was not downgraded,” Superintendent Erwin Margarejo, Manila Police District spokesman, told reporters in Camp Crame Friday.

Margarejo said their deployment will focus on two areas: the Golden Mosque in Quiapo and at the Quirino Grandstand in Luneta.

“Usually the Muslim population are mostly in Quiapo. We do not have records on the actual number of their population but the celebration of Eid al-Fitr in Manila is being held in two areas, at the Golden Mosque in Quiapo and at Quirino Grandstand,” he said.

“So usually the deployment of MPD focused on those two areas, the deployment of our policemen will be divided in these two areas,” he added.

Margarejo said the MPD’s Special Reaction and Health Units will also be deployed.

“We are still on full alert status and basically we will panel those areas (with K9 units), we will deploy SRU and aside from that we will also put advance command post, we will also issue traffic advisory by Sunday and our ambulance or health unit will also be deploy in the areas of activities,” he said.

He mentioned police are expecting participants joining the event in Luneta will increase this year compared to last year.

“Last time more or less 2,000 attended at Quirino Grandstand so we expect that it will increase,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS