An anti-graft court Thursday sentenced former Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) chairman Camilo Sabio to at least 12 years in jail for two counts of graft resulting a lease transaction of two vehicles that did go through public bidding.

Charges against Sabio concerned lease contracts in 2007 and 2009 worth P5.93 million and P6.73 million, respectively, allegedly from United Coconut Planters Bank Leasing and Finance Corp.

Marlene, wife of the former PCGG chairman, said they will file a motion for reconsideration. The anti-graft division ordered Sabio to post a cash bond in five days. While on appeal, Sabio will be given provisional liberty by the Sandiganbayan First Division. DMS