Globe Telecom Inc. is offering free call and text services to all their customers in Marawi City starting Thursday.

Major Gen. Jose Tanjuan Jr., AFP deputy chief of staff for communications, electronics and information systems, Information and Communication Technology Secretary Rodolfo Salalima and Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu made the ceremonial switching of service in Camp Aguinaldo to mark the start of their free call and text service in Marawi.

Cu said free mobile service aims to serve soldiers and people in Marawi City but he also admitted this may also be used by the terrorist group.

“Through the free service for the Globe and TM prepaid customers, residents and soldiers will be able to keep in touch with their friends and loved ones even if they do not have any means of buying prepaid,” he added.

Tanjuan also expressed gratitude to the Department of Information and Technology and Globe Telecom for free mobile services as he stressed its importance for the troops in Marawi City.

“We would like to thank the DITC led by Secretary Salalima and Globe Telecom for affording us this avenue for our embattled soldiers in Marawi to maintain communication lines with their families and loved ones during this critical time as they defend the republic against lawless elements,” he said.

Cu said all Globe and TM prepaid costumers in Marawi City will receive a text message within the next few days to inform them about the free promo.

He said this promo which will last for 15 days, will not include mobile data services. Cu also noted free call and text services may be extended.

Globe Telecom also allocated prepaid loads and mobile WIFI devices which can be used by volunteers who are helping evacuees from Marawi City.

“Globe has also put up various “Libreng Tawag” (free call) and charging stations across Iligan province,” it added. Robina Asido/DMS